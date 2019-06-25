Officers who shot, killed man in Dorchester were not wearing body cameras

“As part of the investigation, we will be reviewing any body-worn cameras by any officer participating not only in the pursuit, but also as they arrived on the scene,’’ Gross said Monday night, referring to Area C-11 officers.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Monday the two officers who discharged their weapons were assigned to a citywide bicycle unit that does not currently wear body cameras.

The two Boston police officers who fatally shot a 19-year-old man in Dorchester on Monday evening during an exchange of gunfire were not wearing body cameras, but officers assigned to Area C-11 who responded to the incident were wearing cameras, police said.

Officers returned Tuesday morning to Penhallow Street, where the shooting occurred, searching for any evidence they may have missed Monday. They opened trash cans, walked up and down driveways, looked through bushes and flower beds, and checked whether any neighboring houses had surveillance cameras installed.

Jim Baichoo said he was gardening with his granddaughter in his home’s yard when he heard bangs.

“I was wondering myself why they would have firecrackers,” he said. “But then I realized it was shots, firing.”

Baichoo said he heard his neighbor yelling but did not hear the police.

“It’s surprising for this neighborhood; this is a very disciplined neighborhood over here,” Baichoo said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who ultimately decides whether the use of deadly force was legally justifiable or a crime committed by police, was not present at Gross’s Monday night press conference. And as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rollins has not spoken about the incident or issued a statement.

A Rollins spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail that a statement would be issued by Rollins’s office sometime Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Rollins will create a “discharge integrity team” to overlook the second deadly force case involving the Boston police this year. Earlier this year, Rollins created such a team to provide an “outside review” of the death of Kasim Kahrim, who was fatally shot by Boston police on Feb. 22 in Roxbury during an exchange of gunfire. A Boston police officer was wounded in the incident.

The members are: Phillomin Laptiste, executive director of the Bowdoin Street Health Center; Boston defense attorney David E. Meier, who formerly was chief of the Suffolk district attorney’s homicide unit; State Police Detective Lieutenant Robert Murphy, who leads the State Police unit assigned to Rollins’s office; and retired Superior Court Judge Charles T. Spurlock.

Gross said the latest incident began around 5:15 p.m. Monday when a witness told two officers on bicycles that shots had been fired in Town Field, a neighborhood park. The officers then saw the 19-year-old and a second suspect running from the park onto Melville Avenue, Gross said.

They split up, and the two officers chased the 19-year-old on their bicycles, although one officer eventually abandoned his bike and continued his pursuit. They caught up to him nearby on Penhallow Street and saw he had a gun. They ordered him repeatedly to drop his weapon, Gross said.

“Unfortunately, a suspect fired shots at two Boston police officers,” Gross said. “I want to note that these officers were in uniform with their badges clearly displayed.”

The officers returned fire, striking the 19-year-old. Police did not say how many shots were fired by either the man or the officers.

Gross said a firearm was recovered at the scene, and ballistic evidence also was found in Town Park, although the commissioner did not provide any details about the weapon that was recovered nor would he define the ballistic evidence found.

After the shooting, the officers gave the man first aid until emergency medical teams arrived a short time later, Gross said.

The second suspect who ran from Town Field eluded police and remains at large.

Gross said “several” witnesses came forward Monday and shared what they knew about the incident.

On Monday, Asraf Ali, 48, was outside working on his car when he saw a man with a gun running up Silloway Street, with two police officers chasing him on foot.

They were yelling “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” Ali said.

Alarmed, Ali quickly helped his grandfather into their house. A few minutes later, he heard police again shout at the man to drop his gun before three shots rang out, he said.

“You don’t see this kind of thing around here, it’s crazy,” said Ali, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 30 years.

Kevel Brooks, 38, was working at Eddy’s Automotive on Dorchester Avenue when he heard a flurry of gunshots. Moments later, a group of three or four kids ran up Melville Avenue and into some nearby houses, he said.

“At first, I thought they were fireworks, but when I saw kids running up the street, I knew it was a little bit more,” he said.

When he learned about the shooting, he hoped for the best.

“I was hoping everything was all right and nobody got severely hurt,” he said. “Because that was a lot of gunshots.”

The fatal encounter on Penhallow Street is the first police-involved fatal shooting in Boston since February, when Kahrim allegedly opened fire on two uniformed officers in Roxbury, wounding one. Kahrim, 36, had been released from MCI-Shirley less than three months earlier.

Mark Whalen, 29, the officer who was shot several times in the chest in that incident and underwent surgery, was released from the hospital in March.

In a post on Twitter on Monday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “Any act of violence in our city is tragic and traumatizing.”

“We will continue to focus on preventing crime by creating more opportunities for our young people, and a path away from violence,” he said. “We will not rest until all residents feel safe and supported in their neighborhood each and every day.”

Janelle Nanos of the Globe Staff and Globe correspondent John Hilliard contributed to this report. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.