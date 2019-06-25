Is the region’s lack of 80-degree weather unusual?

The first 90-degree day would have been, on average, back on June 8. But these averages, including things like first and last dates of snow and frost, aren’t that meaningful. The reason? Because they’re made up of extremes.

Last year at this time, we had already experienced 21 days when the temperature reached 80 degrees or higher. This year, there have only been eight days of 80-degree weather, and two of those were in May. In a typical year, we would have already seen 14 days of 80-plus-degree weather, and we would have reached 90 by now.

Muggy weather arrived overnight Tuesday, and dew points are now in the 60s. Though we are now into the final days of June, we still have not had a lot of 80-degree weather.

In some years, we get a 90-degree day early. In other years, we have to wait until July. When you average all these out, you end up in early June, but it’s not often that the first 90-degree day occurs at that point.

The first and last dates of 90-degree weather at Logan Airport since the mid-1990s. (NOAA data)

Things are about to become a bit warmer, as a small reconfiguration of the jet stream will allow an increase in temperature and more humid conditions to last the rest of the week. The extreme angle of the sun and long days are helping as well.

It’s hard to be cool in late June and July. Some inland areas could make a run toward 90 late this week. This is just a small change in the upper-level pattern. As I look at the general flow, we still have weather systems moving northwest to southeast. This puts pressure on the atmosphere to not be able to heat up to extremes here. Notice how the forecasted rain showers below continue to move from the same direction.

A rather consistent flow from the west-northwest brings regular showers to the Northeast. (Tropical Tidbits)

There’s been a blocking pattern over Greenland this spring, and this has taken us into the early part of summer. This is very different than last year, and were this pattern to continue we would not see a lot of prolonged heat and humidity. In order for us to really heat up, we need that Bermuda high-pressure system off the Atlantic coastline to take charge. Without that, it ends up being a more benign summer with less extreme weather.

One advantage (besides the lack of extreme heat) of this pattern is that it also keeps more regular rainfall across the region. It doesn’t mean it’ll be heavy rain, but clouds and precipitation tend to be more frequent.

Indeed, the longer-range forecast calls for near-normal precipitation into the second week of July. This is great news for gardeners and farmers, and if it continues it could make for some pretty big peaches and apples as we head into the later part of summer and early fall.

Normal rainfall is expected in much of the country into early July. (NOAA)

