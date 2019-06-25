Six people injured in MBTA bus crash at Copley Square
Six people were injured when an MBTA bus was rear-ended by another vehicle on Dartmouth Street Tuesday morning, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m., and the Route 10 bus was stopped in a bus stop when it was struck from behind, he said.
There were “20 to 25 people aboard at the time,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail.
Six people, including the bus driver, reported injuries, he said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.