Town of Groveland stunned by slaying of 82-year-old man found dead in home

The murder — the first in Groveland since 1992 — has shaken this suburban community north of Boston.

Which makes the brutal murder of 82-year-old Patsy Schena, a former longtime town employee, all the more incomprehensible.

Groveland is a small town at heart. With a population of about 6,400 people, “you never feel like a stranger here,” according to the town’s website .

“He was such a gracious man...it’s just shocking,” said Denise M. Dembkoski, the town’s finance and personnel director. She also serves as the town’s treasurer and tax collector.

While residents await for any news from the investigation, local officials have been paying tribute to Schena, who was found stabbed to death in his home last week.

On Tuesday morning black and purple funeral bunting adorned Groveland Town Hall and the words “REST IN PEACE PATSY SCHENA” were illuminated on the town’s digital message board in memory of Schena, who worked as a building inspector in Groveland from 1979 until his retirement on July 31, 2015.

The Groveland Board of Selectmen also held moment of silence at their meeting on Monday night in his memory, Dembkoski said.

Schena’s body was found just before midnight on Friday, when Groveland police responded to a report of an unresponsive man at 20 Governors Road. Schena had suffered multiple wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The news of the brutal murder shocked residents, and has naturally become the talk of the town.

Vanessa Lopez is the event coordinator for Veasey Memorial Park, a 47-acre park and function facility in Groveland, and she’s lived in town for eight years. “It’s the safest place I’ve ever lived in,” she said.

Lopez said she didn’t know Schena personally but knows many people in town who have been affected by his death. “He was very well-known in the community,” she said.

Meanwhile, the homicide remains under investigation.

As of Tuesday morning no arrests had been made and there were no updates to report, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

