scorecardresearch

Trailer lands on top of SUV in Brighton; 2 injured

By Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,June 25, 2019, 14 minutes ago
(Boston Fire Department)

Boston firefighters rescued two people from an SUV in Brighton late Monday after a trailer topped over onto the top of the car at the corner of Market and North Beacon streets, according to fire officials.

In photos tweeted by the Boston Fire Department, the trailer, bearing a NESN logo, appeared to be detached from a truck and nearly on its side, resting on the SUV’s damaged hood and broken windshield.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extract one of the passengers from an SUV, officials said, and both passengers of the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to fire officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer refused treatment.

Advertisement

The rescue team responded to the scene just after midnight.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.