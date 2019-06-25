Trial date for Fall River mayor is set for next year

Correia is facing criminal charges that he stole more than $231,000 from investors in his tech startup, and filed fraudulent tax returns to conceal his alleged scheme.

Jasiel Correia II, whose trial date was set for Feb. 24, 2020, during a brief hearing in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday, announced last week that he would seek a third term as mayor.

The embattled mayor of Fall River will have to wage another reelection campaign while fighting federal fraud and tax evasion charges.

“He’s like the robo-mayor,” said Correia’s attorney Kevin Reddington, when asked how the 27-year-old Correia would be able to handle running for office and preparing for his trial. “He’s very focused. He’s very strong. The main concern he has is resolving this” and focusing on running the city.

Correia, who has resisted calls from city councilors and Governor Charlie Baker to step aside, proved his durability in March, when he was recalled by voters and then re-elected on the same ballot, winning a plurality of votes — 4,808 — in the five-person race.

At least one challenger is prepared to face Correia in the Sept. 17 preliminary election. Fall River School Committee member Paul Coogan, who lost to Correia by 241 votes in the March special election, has already secured the 300 required signatures and submitted his paperwork to run again.

Coogan said he thinks Correia governing and running for reelection while facing criminal charges is “a poor reflection on the city.”

“I wish he would have stepped aside and taken care of his bigger problems,” Coogan said. “But it’s his decision and he’s got to do what he’s comfortable with.”

Coogan said he thinks the looming trial “would distract from anybody’s ability to govern or to run a race — that’s a heavy burden.”

The deadline to return nomination papers for the mayoral election is July 12.

Correia was arrested in October 2018 and charged with stealing money from investors for his tech start-up called SnoOwl, a business-related app. Prosecutors say he spent the money on expensive travel, a Mercedez-Benz sedan, casinos, and adult entertainment.

He has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Kellen Browning can be reached at kellen.browning@globe.com, or on Twitter at @kellen_browning.