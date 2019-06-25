West Springfield man faces arraignment on seven counts of negligent homicide in N.H. crash

Zhukovskyy was driving a truck with a large trailer attached for Westfield Transport Inc. on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H., when his vehicle collided head-on with motorcyclists from Jarheads MC, a close-knit biker club for Marine Corps veterans and their friends from across New England.

The defendant, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, is scheduled for arraignment in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H. at 1:30 p.m. He won’t be present in the courtroom but will participate via video conference, officials said.

A 23-year-old West Springfield man with a checkered driving history is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on seven counts of negligent homicide stemming from a devastating crash that killed seven people Friday in Randolph, N.H.

Legal filings in the case allege that Zhukovskyy “negligently caused” the deaths by driving a “2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck and attached trailer ... erratically and across the double-yellow center line and colliding” with the motorcycles. Zhukovskyy escaped serious injury.

Zhukovskyy had been traveling west on the two-lane highway when he slammed into the motorcyclists, who were traveling in the opposite direction, according to authorities. After the fatal collision, Zhukovskyy’s truck burst into flames on the side of the highway.

Seven people on the bikes were killed. Officials have identified the deceased as Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

At the time of Friday’s crash, Zhukovskyy was free on bond in a pending impaired driving case out of East Windsor, Conn. A police report from the May 11 incident says Zhukovskyy made “suicidal comments” and displayed “extreme behavior” during his arrest.

According to the report, an officer was called to a Walmart parking lot around 9:40 a.m. to check on a man, later identified as Zhukovskyy, “revving his truck engine and jumping around outside the vehicle.”

Based on his performance during a field sobriety test, Zhukovskyy was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, records show. His lawyer in that case told the Associated Press that Zhukovskyy denied the charge.

The police report says Zhukovskyy was released on $2,500 non-surety bond, and “due to his suicidal comments and extreme behavior, turned over to the East Windsor Medics. He was then transported to Hartford Hospital for evaluation.”

Zhukovskyy’s problems behind the wheel began at age 16, when, according to court records, police in West Springfield found him and another man in a car that crashed into heavy brush. Zhukovskyy was charged with driving without a license, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He was arrested in June 2013 for OUI in Westfield, his record says. He was sentenced in that case to a year of probation, and his license was suspended for 210 days, the Westfield News reported. There were no fatalities in that case.

Zhukovskyy also was cited for a lane infraction in February.

A review of his record showed Zhukovskyy also had other infractions: He was cited for an equipment violation in 2013; he also received a 90-day suspended jail sentence in Connecticut for a 2015 case of larceny, records show. The Journal Inquirer of Manchester, Conn., reported that Zhukovskyy told police in that case that he and another person stole ladders and windows from a Home Depot warehouse.

In January 2017, an employee at a gas station in West Springfield picked up Zhukovskyy’s lost wallet and found cocaine and heroin inside, court records show. Zhukovskyy pleaded guilty to possession of the two drugs and was ordered to pay a $200 fine.

The Zhukovskyy family is originally from Ukraine and has lived in the United States for about 13 years.

Zhukovskyy had begun working for Westfield Transport three days before the crash, according to the company’s owner, Dartanyan Gasanov. Zhukovskyy got his commercial driving license less than a year ago, according to Zhukovskyy’s brother-in-law.

