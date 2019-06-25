16-year-old boy arrested in connection with shots fired inside Aquarium T station

A 16-year-old Roxbury boy was arrested after he allegedly fired off at least two rounds from a handgun in the Aquarium T station Sunday night, shutting down the station and service until the following morning, officials said.

The teenager is facing multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, discharges of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, Transit Police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the Aquarium Station in downtown Boston at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday for the report of shots fired, the Globe reported. No one was struck by bullets.