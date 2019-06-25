25-year-old man identified as Mattapan murder victim

Thompson was one of five people shot in Boston on Sunday.

Corey Thompson was shot near 3 Duke St. around 3:02 p.m. and died later at a local hospital, Boston police said in a statement.

A 25-year-old Mattapan man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday.

Two other men were shot at 197 Columbia Road at 11 p.m.; one man was shot at 83 Maple St. around 9:26 p.m.; and another man received life-threatening injuries in a shooting at 83 Fayston St. at 10:43 p.m., police said.

Thompson’s murder is being investigated by homicide detectives and is the 21st homicide in the city this year, police said.

No arrests have been made in any of the four other incidents Sunday night.

