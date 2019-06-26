Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Plymouth

A 56-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near the Plymouth waterfront, according to fire department Battalion Chief Dean DelTorto.

The bicyclist remained conscious and was talking to firefighters after the crash, which occurred in the area of 116 Water St. around 6 p.m., DelTorto said.

The crash was reported to Plymouth firefighters and police in a 911 call from the scene, he said. The injured man was transported to South Shore Hospital, he said.