Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Plymouth
A 56-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near the Plymouth waterfront, according to fire department Battalion Chief Dean DelTorto.
The bicyclist remained conscious and was talking to firefighters after the crash, which occurred in the area of 116 Water St. around 6 p.m., DelTorto said.
The crash was reported to Plymouth firefighters and police in a 911 call from the scene, he said. The injured man was transported to South Shore Hospital, he said.
DelTorto estimated the vehicle involved in the crash was traveling three times the speed limit in the area, which is about 25 miles per hour, he said.
After the vehicle struck the bicyclist, it jumped the curb, blew a tire, and crashed into a wall. The driver was not injured, DelTorto said.
Further information was not available Wednesday night.
