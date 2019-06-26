Boston City Council passes mayor’s $3.49 billion budget by unanimous vote

The Boston City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s $3.49 billion budget for the 2020 fiscal year, a $176 million increase from last year’s budget, the mayor’s office said.

The package includes the largest school budget in city history at nearly $1.8 billion.

“These important investments are a reflection of our shared priorities,” Walsh said in a statement. “Those who supported this budget, from creation to passage, played a critical role in increasing the funding that will allow us to deliver on the promise of expanding opportunity across the city, from new housing to school nurses, more pre-kindergarten seats for our young people and additional resources to look at unsolved homicides.”