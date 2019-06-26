Boston police arrest a man on gun charges who allegedly fled from fatal police shooting

Police allege that Watkins was with a 19-year-old man who shot at police officers Monday on Penhallow Street. Police shot and killed the 19-year-old, whose name has not been released, and an investigation is underway.

Ernest Watkins, 21, of Dorchester was apprehended around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Melville and Dorchester avenues, Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police on Tuesday arrested a man on gun charges who had allegedly fled the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Dorchester the day before, authorities said.

Police said Monday’s violent episode unfolded around 5:15 p.m., when officers responded to a report of shots fired at Town Field.

Advertisement

“On arrival, officers observed two black male suspects fleeing from the scene,” the statement said. “Officers continued their pursuit of the suspects, one of whom fled up Mather Street while the other male, suspect #1, who was observed carrying a firearm, fled to the area of 10 Penhallow Street in Dorchester. Suspect #1 fired at the officers who returned fire.”

Police said the suspect “was fatally wounded” while Watkins “made good on his escape from officers. Officers continued to search the area for Watkins to no avail.”

Watkins is to be arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, officials said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office is investigating the fatal shooting, which is standard protocol in such cases.

On Monday, Asraf Ali, 48, told the Globe he was outside working on his car when he saw a man with a gun running up Silloway Street, with two police officers chasing him on foot.

They were yelling, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” Ali said.

Alarmed, Ali quickly helped his grandfather into their house. A few minutes later, he heard police again shout at the man to drop his gun before three shots rang out, he said.

Advertisement

“You don’t see this kind of thing around here, it’s crazy,” said Ali.

Kevel Brooks, 38, was working at Eddy’s Automotive on Dorchester Avenue when he heard a flurry of gunshots. Moments later, a group of three or four kids ran up Melville Avenue and into some nearby houses, he said.

“At first, I thought they were fireworks, but when I saw kids running up the street, I knew it was a little bit more,” he said.

When he learned about the shooting, he hoped for the best.

“I was hoping everything was all right and nobody got severely hurt,” he said. “Because that was a lot of gunshots.”

Globe Correspondent John Hilliard contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.