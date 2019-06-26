Caroline Kennedy trying to track down five ‘space age needle workers’ in Mass. who worked on the Apollo flight computers

She was particularly drawn to the stories of the women who wove — by hand! — the core rope memory for the Apollo flight computers.

Nearly 50 years have passed since Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and the daughter of President John F. Kennedy wants to honor some of the people who worked behind the scenes to make the historic space flight happen.

When she saw a photograph of a group of these “space-age needle workers” in a Raytheon newsletter from February 1969, “I thought it would be so great to find them,” Kennedy said in a telephone interview.

The black-and-white photo shows five women — Vernell Norman, Caroline Butler, Helen Lennon, Edna Walcott, and Mary Julian — at Raytheon’s Space and Information Systems Division plant in Waltham.

Their job was tedious and time-consuming, and there was no room for error. The women threaded copper wires through little circular pieces known as cores. A wire that went through the core represented a “one.” A wire that went around a core was a “zero.” Those wires and cores formed the ropes that held the Apollo’s programs.

Since learning about the women’s role in making such an important component of the computer that made the moon landing possible, Kennedy has successfully tracked down the relatives of two of the women in the photograph and invited them to attend Space Fest 2019, which will be held July 20, on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.

To celebrate the milestone, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is hosting guest speakers from NASA and special activities for all ages, and Kennedy hopes the families of all five women can participate in the festivities.

As of Wednesday, she was still trying to find the descendents of Vernell Norman, Caroline Butler,and Helen Lennon. (If you know them, or know another local person who worked on the Apollo space program, feel free to send an e-mail to jfkmoonshot@jfklfoundation.org).

Kennedy recently appeared on WCVB-TV, asking for the public’s help in finding the families of the five women in the Raytheon photograph. That’s how she got in touch with the granddaughter and son of Mary Julian.

Lisa Julian, 54, of Weymouth, said her friend saw the segment on TV and asked her if she was related to Mary Julian. “Yeah, that’s my grandmother,” she replied.

“I knew she worked for Raytheon,” she said, “but I had absolutely no idea that she was part of this.”

She told her uncle about it, and he ended up getting a phone call from Caroline Kennedy herself.

“It blew my mind,” said Jim Julian, 69, of Weymouth.

Julian said his mother was born in 1920, and worked as a seamstress before getting her job at Raytheon, he said.

She passed away in 2004.

“I knew my mother worked on the Apollo project, but never knew what she did,” he said. “She wouldn’t talk about it. Now here we are, 50 years later...I’m so proud of my mom and what she did.”

Both Lisa and Jim Julian plan to attend the event at the JFK Library on July 20.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” said Lisa.

At its peak, the Apollo space program employed 400,000 people nationwide, according to NASA.

“When you think of Apollo, you think of Florida and Texas,” said Kennedy. “But a lot of the early engineering work was done here.”

The women who did the core rope weaving at Raytheon’s facility in Waltham were nicknamed the “little old ladies,” and they were particularly fond of the astronauts who visited the plant, according to David Bates, who recorded his memories of working on the Apollo space program in an oral history interview conducted in 2001.

In that interview, Bates recalled one day asking one of the women why one of the core ropes had been rejected.

“There was no problem with it, and it was rejected,” he said. “So I went down to see one of these little old ladies and said, ‘Hey, you know, it passed everything. It cost $75,000 and you’ve scrapped the thing. Why can’t we use it?’”

“So this little old lady looks up at me with this face and she says, ‘You know, I built that and it passed. But I don’t think it’s too good. So you wouldn’t want me to pass something that I thought wasn’t too good, to pass onto one of our boys.’”

The lady had spoken, and he listened.

“It got scrapped,” he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.