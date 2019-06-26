Commuter rail collides with vehicle in Chelsea

Newburyport Train 170 (2:55 pm outbound) is stopped near Chelsea due to a collision with a vehicle in the right of way and is currently 10-20 minutes behind schedule. Updates to follow.

A train on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line, headed toward Newburyport, was involved in a “collision with a vehicle in the right of way” in Chelsea, the MBTA tweeted from its commuter rail account at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A commuter rail train collided with a vehicle in Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The crossing gate was also damaged in the incident, the MBTA tweeted. No one was reported to be injured.

“Safety First! Never drive around crossing gates when they are down, a train could be approaching from any direction at any time,” the MBTA later tweeted.

The train involved in the incident saw delays, according to Tory Mazzola, spokesman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail. At the height of delays, the train was running 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule, the MBTA tweeted.

According to the commuter rail Twitter, other trains saw delays of about five minutes due to the damage in the crossing gate, while others saw delays of 5 to 10 minutes due to the earlier police activity, some of the tweets said.

The scene was investigated and cleared, Mazzola said.

No further information was immediately available.

