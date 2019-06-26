scorecardresearch

Essex DA, DCF investigating death of 15-month-old Lawrence girl in foster care

By John Hilliard Globe Correspondent,June 26, 2019, 32 minutes ago

The Essex district attorney’s office and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating the death Sunday of an unresponsive 15-month-old girl who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

The girl’s foster father called Lawrence police and emergency services around 8:55 a.m. Sunday and reported the child was unresponsive, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

“She was transported to LGH and pronounced dead a short time later. She showed no obvious signs of trauma,” the statement said.

The case is under investigation pending a ruling from the office of the chief medical examiner on the cause and manner of death, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Andrea Grossman, a DCF spokesperson, said in a statement: “The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com