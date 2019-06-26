Essex DA, DCF investigating death of 15-month-old Lawrence girl in foster care
The Essex district attorney’s office and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating the death Sunday of an unresponsive 15-month-old girl who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.
The girl’s foster father called Lawrence police and emergency services around 8:55 a.m. Sunday and reported the child was unresponsive, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.
“She was transported to LGH and pronounced dead a short time later. She showed no obvious signs of trauma,” the statement said.
The case is under investigation pending a ruling from the office of the chief medical examiner on the cause and manner of death, the district attorney’s office said.
Andrea Grossman, a DCF spokesperson, said in a statement: “The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”
