Essex DA, DCF investigating death of 15-month-old Lawrence girl in foster care

The Essex district attorney’s office and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating the death Sunday of an unresponsive 15-month-old girl who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

The girl’s foster father called Lawrence police and emergency services around 8:55 a.m. Sunday and reported the child was unresponsive, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

“She was transported to LGH and pronounced dead a short time later. She showed no obvious signs of trauma,” the statement said.