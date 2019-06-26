Fire on tracks forces Blue Line shutdown between Government Center, Airport

The fire was quickly extinguished, but due to fire department activity, shuttle buses replaced the Blue Line from Government Center to the Airport T-stop around 9:45 a.m., the MBTA announced on Twitter.

An operator on an outbound train spotted the fire on a third-rail insulator on the inbound side of the tracks just before the Aquarium T-stop, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.

A small fire on the Blue Line tracks forced MBTA officials to use shuttle buses between Government Center and Logan Airport Wednesday morning for over an hour, officials said.

At the Airport Station, Jennifer Paz said she was more than an hour late for work because of problems on the Blue Line, which she had boarded at the Orient Heights station in East Boston.

“It’s always something every week,” said Paz as she waited for an MBTA shuttle. “They’re raising the fares, but they’re not fixing anything. There’s always issues.”

Bryan Donahue said he was headed to his job at the House of Blues near Fenway Park. He boarded the Blue Line at Orient Heights Station.

“I sat there for a half-hour before we even moved and then we get kicked off at Airport Station,” he said. “It’s annoying. They’re raising fares.”

According to the Boston Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the Aquarium station they found “arcing cables next to the third rail at the station. The power was shut down, and companies were able to extinguish the cables.”

Passengers were able to exit the train under their own power, according to firefighters.

Shuttle buses were being phased out just before 11 a.m. as regularly scheduled service was expected to resume.

