Four T stations to undergo improvements under $30 million contract

These four stations have the highest passenger volumes of any other MBTA station, and have two lines running through each of them, the MBTA said in a statement.

North Station and the Downtown Crossing, State, and Haymarket stations will see improvements to signage and repairs will be made to the ceilings, walls, and floors over a 16-month period, starting in July and ending in November of next year, thanks to a nearly $30 million contract awarded by the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.

Four major subway stations in Boston are about to get some upgrades.

“As part of our sustained efforts to improve the MBTA customer experience, we are launching another round of investment in our stations,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “Alongside massive investments to improve the reliability of MBTA services, we are also making needed improvements to key stations.”

The work will be done under a contract with Judlau Contracting, Inc. and is a part of the MBTA’s strategy to “upgrade station condition and wayfinding elements” throughout the system in order to meet reliability and modernization needs, the MBTA said.

There will also be some esthetic enhancements: the stations will be re-painted inside, benches will be cleaned and refinished, lights will be replaced, and in-station artwork will be cleaned, the MBTA said. This will lead to cleaner and brighter stations, the MBTA said, which will create an “improved customer experience.”

Existing signage is set to be replaced and additional signs where they do not currently exist, allowing for more accessibility by bringing the stations into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Limited English Proficiency standards, and new MBTA Wayfinding Standards and Guidelines, the MBTA said.

Travelers going through North Station can expect “better and safer travel” through the station as about 40,000 square feet of flooring is set to be replaced. Orange Line service at North Station may be affected for up to six weekends for this replacement, the MBTA said.

No other service is expected to be affected by this work, according to the MBTA.

