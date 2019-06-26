A look at the troubled history of the truck driver charged in deadly N.H. crash

April 2012 — At age 16, according to court records, police in West Springfield found Zhukovskyy and another man in a car that had crashed into heavy brush. Zhukovskyy was charged with driving without a license, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy , 23, of West Springfield had a troubling list of driving infractions and arrests prior to a crash in New Hampshire last week in which the truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide, accused of killing seven motorcycle riders .

April 2013 — Zhukovskyy obtained his Massachusetts driver’s license.

June 14, 2013 — Zhukovskyy was cited for a “miscellaneous” equipment violation in Springfield.

June 16, 2013 — Zhukovskyy was arrested for drunken driving following an accident in Westfield. Zhukovskyy was sentenced in that case to a year of probation, and his license was suspended for 210 days, the Westfield News reported. There were no fatalities in that case.

January 2017 — An employee at a gas station in West Springfield picked up Zhukovskyy’s lost wallet and found cocaine and heroin inside, court records show. He pleaded guilty to possession of the two drugs and was ordered to pay a $200 fine.

July 2017 — Zhukovskyy was arrested and received a 90-day suspended jail sentence in Connecticut for a 2014 case of larceny. The Journal Inquirer of Manchester, Conn., reported that Zhukovskyy told police in that case that he and another person stole ladders and windows from a Home Depot warehouse.

August 2018 — Zhukovskyy obtained his Massachusetts Class A license, or CDL.

Feb. 11, 2019 — Zhukovskyy was arrested at a Denny’s restaurant in Baytown, Texas, along Interstate 10. Police were called to the restaurant around 2 a.m. after Zhukovskyy showed strange behavior while seated at the counter, officials said.

Feb. 18, 2019 — Zhukovskyy was cited for an improper lane/location violation while driving out of state.

May 11, 2019 — In East Windsor, Conn., police were called to a Walmart parking lot to investigate a report of a man, later identified as Zhukovskyy, “revving his truck engine and jumping around outside the vehicle.” During his arrest, Zhukovskyy made “suicidal comments” and displayed “extreme behavior,” police said. Based on his performance during a field sobriety test, Zhukovskyy was arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, records show. His lawyer in that case has said Zhukovskyy denied the charge. He refused a chemical test, Massachusetts officials said.

June 3, 2019 — Just 18 days before the New Hampshire crash, the car carrier Zhukovskyy was driving rolled over on a Texas highway, authorities said. Zhukovskyy told police in Baytown that he had overcorrected after trying to maneuver around a car that had cut him off. Police could not locate the vehicle Zhukovskyy said cut him off, Baytown police Lieutenant Steve Dorris said. The truck was carrying five cars at the time. Zhukovskyy was uninjured in the crash and was not cited by police, Dorris said. The truck he was driving was owned by a Westfield, Mass., company called FBI Express Inc., Dorris said. Zhukovskyy did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, Dorris said.

John Hilliard, Travis Andersen, John R. Ellement, Jeremiah Manion, Zoe Greenberg, Gal Tziperman Lotan, and Jeremy C. Fox of the Globe staff contributed to this report.