Man with sword tased twice by Manchester, N.H., police responding to noise complaint

Officers went to an apartment on Dubuque Street in Manchester shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a noise complaint and heard loud music and someone “stomping around” when they arrived, police said.

Christopher Martin, 44, of Manchester is facing multiple charges, including criminal threatening, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Manchester police said in a statement.

Manchester, N.H., police responding to a noise complaint early Wednesday morning were met by a man wielding a sword who needed to be tased twice before he was able to be arrested, officials said.

Police knocked at the door and identified themselves. Martin allegedly swore at them and eventually opened the door holding a small sword that was inside a wooden sheath, police said.

“He was aggressive toward police, continuing to swear at them,” police said. “Concerned for their safety, officers asked him to drop the sword, when he wouldn’t they tried to take the weapon from Martin, but he stepped back and took a bladed stance with both hands on the sword.”

Martin then allegedly became combative with an officer and got into a physical struggle with them, police said. The officer couldn’t gain control of Martin, so another officer tased Martin, police said.

But that didn’t stop him, according to police.

“Martin was still standing and fighting, he had to be tased again and finally fell to the ground, but even then he resisted as police tried to handcuff him,” police said.

Martin is set to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court North on July 11, police said.

