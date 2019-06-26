Mass. Bar, judges urge SJC to reinstate pay for judge facing federal criminal charges

As a judge, Joseph earned $181,000 a year. Her attorneys, Michael B. Keating and David A. Kluft, have argued she should be able to continue collecting her pay while her federal case is pending .

Shelley Joseph was suspended without pay by the court after a federal grand jury indicted her April 25 for allegedly helping a Dominican national flee Newton District Court on April 2, 2018. If convicted, Joseph could face up to 20 years in prison.

Lawyers for the Newton District Court judge who was suspended after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade federal custody will seek to have her pay reinstated during a hearing Wednesday before the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s SJC hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the John Adams Courthouse in Boston.

Joseph has said in court papers that she and her husband have seriously considered selling their house in Natick to cover their expenses and her legal bills.

In an amicus brief filed by the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Woman’s Bar Association of Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys, the organizations argued that suspending her without pay based on a federal indictment “sends a chilling message” to state judges.

“Proclamations that Massachusetts judges may do their jobs ‘uninfluenced by any apprehension of consequences’ pale in the face of the reality that a single decision has resulted in summary suspension without pay for an indeterminate period of time, interrupting the livelihood needed to support a judge’s family,” according to the filing.

The National Academy for Jurists, as well as about 40 of Joseph’s fellow judges, have filed amicus briefs in the case.

The judges argued in their filing that suspending Joseph without pay because of an indictment has stripped her of her constitutional rights to the presumption of innocence and due process.

Advertisement

They asked her pay be reinstated through the resolution of her federal court case.

“This unprecedented action by this Court will have far-reaching consequences for any judge who may find themselves caught in the middle of a national political battle by depriving them of their livelihood without first having a factual basis upon which a determination of wrong doing by the judge can be made by this Court,” the judges wrote in their filing.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.