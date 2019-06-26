National Guard to assist with security at Logan Airport during summer months

“The summer season, in general, is our busiest time because airlines tend to put on more flights, and there’s more international flight activity; therefore, there are more passengers using the airport,” Mehigan said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

There could be as many as 12 National Guard military members present curbside at the terminals so State Police can focus on security in other places of the airport, Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said.

The National Guard will be stepping in this summer to assist State Police with security at Logan Airport, officials said.

There is no security threat to the airport, and the National Guard is present just as added manpower because of the increased amount of visitors, Mehigan said.

Members of the National Guard started supplementing security Wednesday and will be present every day, all day, as needed, Mehigan said. They will be wearing a uniform of blue pants and a white shirt, not camouflage, and will be carrying handguns, she said.

It is currently “unclear” how long they will remain there, as they are set to stay until they are no longer needed, Mehigan said.

Mehigan said the National Guard has done this at other airports, including McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and Miami International Airport, in the past.

“It’s not unheard of,” she said. “It’s a resource that’s available.”

