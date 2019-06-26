The Essex district attorney’s office and the state Department of Children and Families are investigating the death Sunday of a 15-month-old girl who was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said. The girl’s foster father called Lawrence police and emergency services around 8:55 a.m. Sunday and reported the child was unresponsive, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s office. “She was transported to LGH and pronounced dead a short time later. She showed no obvious signs of trauma,” the statement said. The case is under investigation pending a ruling from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the cause and manner of death, the district attorney’s office said. Andrea Grossman, a DCF spokeswoman, said in a statement: “The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”

BOSTON

Four T stations to undergo $30m in improvements

Four major subway stations in Boston are about to get some upgrades. North Station and the Downtown Crossing, State, and Haymarket stations will see improvements to signage, and repairs will be made to the ceilings, walls, and floors thanks to a nearly $30 million contract awarded by the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Wednesday. The upgrades will be completed over a 16-month period, starting in July and ending in November of next year. The four stations have the system’s highest passenger volumes and have two lines running through each of them, the MBTA said. There will also be some aesthetic enhancements: The stations will be repainted inside, benches will be cleaned and refinished, lights will be replaced, and in-station artwork will be cleaned, the MBTA said. This will lead to cleaner and brighter stations, the MBTA said, which will create an “improved customer experience.”

PITTSFIELD, Maine

Maine governor signs renewable energy bills

Maine’s Democratic governor has signed three bills aimed at fighting climate change by ushering in renewable energy. Governor Janet Mills signed the bills Wednesday in front of Maine’s largest solar array in Pittsfield. The newly Democratic-led Legislature has passed a pile of bills with Republican support in hopes of reducing emissions and creating clean energy jobs. That includes a bill to reduce Maine greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Lawmakers also passed legislation to increase Maine’s renewable portfolio standard from 40 percent today to 80 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. Other bills would create new incentives for energy efficient heating and new solar incentive programs. Maine’s former Republican governor had long fought against solar subsidies. (AP)

HANOVER, N.H.

Dartmouth pays state for student's search, rescue

Dartmouth College has paid the New Hampshire Fish and Game department $19,000 to the cover the cost of a two-day search and rescue effort after a student got lost during a school-sponsored hike. Authorities said it was a miracle that 21-year-old Arun Anand was found alive on Mount Moosilauke in May. Citing a number of ‘‘troubling factors,’’ the college has promised to both scrutinize the qualifications of staffers leading such trips and take steps to better prepare students. Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan told the Valley News he is impressed with the response. Though the college has paid the agency for what it spent, it still could be on the hook for another $40,000 if the Air National Guard bills the state for the helicopter used during the search. (AP)