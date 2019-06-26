Owners of five shuttered South Coast nursing homes cited for wage theft

The out-of-state owners of five Massachusetts nursing homes that were shuttered last month have been cited for wage theft by the state’s attorney general and slapped with $84,950 in penalties for failing to pay hundreds of their workers at the South Coast homes.

Officials at Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said the penalties were levied against Skyline Healthcare owners Joseph and Michael Schwartz. The nursing homes they operated in New Bedford, Fall River, and Dighton were closed last month after Healey petitioned a state court to name a receiver to protect the health and safety of their 245 residents.

The residents have all been moved to other nursing homes in the state. But the closings were part of a consolidation that has reduced the number of Massachusetts nursing homes by more than a third since 2000 and uprooted thousands of elderly and disabled residents.