Remembering the 1987 plane crash on Lonsdale Street in Dorchester

Fire officials tweeted that the crash caused a “a massive fireball” that ignited multiple homes and cars in the heavily populated neighborhood. “A quick decision was made by ordering 9 alarms to get the resources needed to control the fire and save the neighborhood,” the tweet said.

On Wednesday morning Boston Fire Department marked the anniversary of the plane crash by tweeting photos from the fiery scene on June 26, 1987.

Thirty-two years ago a twin-engine plane crashed on Lonsdale Street in Dorchester. For the residents who lived there and first responders who arrived to help, it was a night they would not soon forget.

The pilot of the plane — 21-year-old Peter Covich of Nashua — was killed.

The devastation was so severe that many were surprised that more lives were lost.

“To us, it’s just a miracle there weren’t more people killed,” the Rev. Robert Bowers of St. Mark’s church said in an interview soon after the crash. “It’s an absolute miracle. We expected to see 40 to 50 people dead.”

John Byrnes, who lived on the first floor of 38 Lonsdale St., told the Globe that his 1986 Cavalier exploded after the plane hit.

“The whole side of our house, all you could see was orange,” he said. “The cars were exploding — bang, bang.”

An investigator found pieces of the plane on a porch across the street from crash site on Lonsdale Street in Dorchester. (The Boston Globe)

Lonsdale Street resident Katherine Tully, who was 80 years old at the time of the crash, suffered extensive burns but managed to recover from her injuries and had her house rebuilt.

In an interview with the Globe in 1990, she said she would never get over the trauma of the crash. “You always have that fear,” she said. “You can’t imagine it happening again, but every time I hear a plane going over, I shiver almost.”

Tully died in 2004 at the age of 98.

