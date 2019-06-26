Boston officials approve ‘Straight Pride Parade’ application; event to be held Aug. 31

John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun America, the entity that is planning the parade, made the announcement at a press conference in front of Boston City Hall Plaza.

Parade organizers said they met with Boston city officials Wednesday and were assured that their event can take place on Aug. 31.

Boston city officials confirmed that the public event application for the “Straight Pride Parade” was approved Wednesday, and that Mayor Martin J. Walsh will not be attending the event.

“We just had a great meeting at city hall with a bunch of wonderful professionals who have assured us our date of August 31st,” said Hugo. “We will have the parade, and it’s going to be a great time. We invite anyone who wants to come, as long as they respect each other.”

Hugo said the group — whose slogan is “it’s great to be straight” — is close to getting the permits that they need from the city.

“Everything is going to probably come together in the next few days,” he said, after they “dot some i’s and cross some t’s” and get some “little tiny formalities” out of the way.

“The date is etched in stone,” he said.

Hugo said former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos will serve as the grand marshal of the parade, which will start at Copley Square and conclude at City Hall, “where we will have speeches and some more celebrities, and just have a super happy fun time.”

The Super Happy Fun America website states that heterosexuals are “an oppressed majority” that has “languished in the shadows for decades.” The organization also wants the letter “S” to be added to the acronym LGBTQ.

“Until an ‘S’ is added, LGBTQ pride will continue to be a system of oppression designed to systematically erase straight people from existence,” a blog entry states.

At Wednesday’s press conference Hugo made a point to say that the Stright Pride Parade is not antigay.

“We’re not antigay, we’re pro straight....we’re a sexual orientation advocacy group, and we’re a young civil rights movement,” Hugo said at the press conference. “I agree it’s unusual to have something like this. But a lot of things seem unpopular first and then they become mainstream, you know that. So we don’t hate anyone. And we just want to have our own celebration just like everybody else has a right to. All people from all communities are welcome, so long as they show mutual respect.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com.