Trash truck hits pedestrian, shuts down part of Lynnway

A pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Lynn, shutting down two lanes of the Lynnway while first responders provided aid to the victim and law enforcement conducted an on-site investigation, officials said.

The man was struck around 7:05 a.m. in the 500 block of the southbound lanes, State Police tweeted. The right and middle travel lanes were closed while the victim received medical assistance and then as State Police crash investigation operated in the area.