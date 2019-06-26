scorecardresearch

Wayfair walkout: Photos from the scene

Globe StaffJune 26, 2019, 2 hours ago
Wayfair employees and other protesters gathered on Dartmouth Street to head to Copley Square on Wednesday.
Wayfair employees and other protesters gathered on Dartmouth Street to head to Copley Square on Wednesday.(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Wayfair employees gathered at Wednesday’s walkout.
Wayfair employees gathered at Wednesday’s walkout.(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Wayfair employees and others gathered at a rally at Copley Square.
Wayfair employees and others gathered at a rally at Copley Square.(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
The crowd Wednesday was chanting, playing music, and waving signs.
The crowd Wednesday was chanting, playing music, and waving signs. (Steve Annear/Globe Staff)
Wayfair employees and others gathered at a rally at Copley Square.
Wayfair employees and others gathered at a rally at Copley Square.(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)
(Janelle Nanos/Globe Staff)