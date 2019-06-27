Essex DA investigating deaths of 5 children, including 3 in DCF care

“We are conducting investigations and we consider and look at ALL of the evidence to determine what happened. Nothing is ruled in or out,’’ Blodgett spokeswoman Carrie Kimball wrote in an e-mail that included some words in capital letters for emphasis. “It is PREMATURE to SPECULATE as to how any of these children died until the Medical Examiner makes their ruling, which you should all know by now, takes time.”

The causes of death for the children have not yet been established by the office of the chief medical examiner, Blodgett’s office stressed.

The recent deaths of five children in separate incidents, including three who were in the care of the Department of Children and Families, are under investigation by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office, the office said Thursday.

Advertisement

According to Blodgett’s office:

■ On April 18, a 4-week-old boy died in Haverhill after emergency services were called to his residence. The child was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, where he was pronounced dead. “There was an open DCF case involving this child at the time of death,’’ Kimball said.

■ On April 25, a 3-month-old boy in the care of a DCF foster parent in Methuen was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, where he was pronounced dead.

■ On Sunday, a 15-month-old girl in foster care in Lawrence was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kimball said her office is also investigating the deaths of two other children who did not have any connection to the state’s child protection agency. She did not provide any details on the deaths.

Kimball noted that under state law, the district attorney’s office is responsible for determining whether a person’s death was the result of an accident, natural causes, or criminal acts.

“The involvement of the DA’s office is required by law and should not in any way indicate that these deaths are criminal or not,’’ Kimball wrote.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.