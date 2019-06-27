Fall River police officer faces 15 criminal charges for allegedly using ‘excessive and unnecessary force’

Quinn’s office said Fall River police referred the matter to prosecutors in March, and the case “has been under investigation by our office since that time. Investigators from the district attorney’s office worked together with the Fall River Police Department throughout the investigation.”

Officer Michael Pessoa, 40, “is also accused of violating the civil rights of arrestees and filing false police reports. The victims in at least three of the four cases received injuries that required trips to the hospital,” District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement.

A Bristol County grand jury on Thursday indicted a Fall River police officer for allegedly using “excessive and unnecessary force” on arrestees in four separate incidents between 2014 and this year, prosecutors said.

The alleged assaults occurred in 2014, 2018, and twice in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Pessoa’s lawyer, Kenneth H. Anderson, pushed back on the allegations when reached by e-mail.

“This has been a witch hunt like I’ve never seen in twenty-nine years as a lawyer,” Anderson wrote. “I’m familiar with the facts of three of the four incidents that the indictments arise from, and I’m confident that when all is said and done that Officer Pessoa will be fully cleared of all of those charges. I can’t comment on the fourth incident because I don’t know anything about it yet.”

Fall River police said in a statement that, as a result “of recent criminal indictments levied against Officer Michael Pessoa stemming from a number of ‘on duty’ incidents, Officer Pessoa was suspended without pay pending the litigation of these criminal matters. Since April 23, 2019, and while under criminal investigation, Officer Pessoa has been on paid administrative leave. Because this is a criminal matter, please direct all inquiries to the District Attorney’s office.”

Pessoa, a 17-year-veteran of the police force, will likely be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Bristol Superior Court in Fall River on one count each of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of witness intimidation, three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to Quinn’s office.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.