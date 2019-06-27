Fifth North Atlantic right whale found dead on Canadian island

The Globe reported earlier this month from Canada about the change in migratory patterns for the North Atlantic right whale, whose total numbers are believed to have dropped below 400 worldwide.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada reported that the carcass of a North Atlantic right whale was discovered on the shore of Anticosti Island. The date of the death was not given.

A fifth North Atlantic right whale has died in Canadian waters, and officials have ordered speed restrictions in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in hopes of protecting the remaining members of the species that is on the brink of extinction.

Advertisement

“This is the fifth confirmed North Atlantic right whale death in Canadian waters this year,’’ Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in an overnight statement. “The Government of Canada takes this matter very seriously and we understand the significance of this issue.”

According to Canadian government Twitter accounts, a total of three whales have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this week. Preliminary results of a necropsy of the Northern right whale found Tuesday in Petit Etang, Nova Scotia, found the mammal was fatally injured by a passing ship.

“Death due to sharp trauma, consistent with vessel strike,’’ the officials tweeted. “Final results will be available in the coming months. “

The government ordered an “interim precautionary speed restriction of 10 knots” on vessels larger than 65 feet as they transit in the two designated shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island.

“This measure is effective immediately,’’ the government agency said in the statement.

Government scientists were on the beach and collected samples to help explain how and why the right whale died. Planning is underway to see if a necropsy can be performed.

David Abel can be reached at dabel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.