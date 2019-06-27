Fourth suspect arrested in Chicopee slaying

The other three men, Daniel Caldwell, 27, of Agawam; Namel Clark, 26, of Springfield; and Gilfrey Gregory, 27, of Springfield, were all arrested within a week of the slaying, State Police said in a statement.

Kaevon Brimfield, 26, of Springfield was allegedly one of four men who fatally shot Charles White, 27, of Springfield on June 9 near 249 Exchange St. in Chicopee.

Authorities apprehended a fourth man in the fatal shooting of a Springfield man earlier this month, State Police announced Thursday.

Brimfield was on the State Police “most wanted” list.

He was apprehended in New York City, State Police said. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni thanked law enforcement officials, including the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and New York and New Jersey US marshals, for their assistance.

“Upon his return to Massachusetts, we will work to ensure that justice is served for the victim and his family and that Kaevon Brimfield is held accountable for the heinous acts he allegedly committed,” Gulluni said in the statement.

Brimfield is also considered a person of interest in two other murders in February, one in Springfield and the other in Atlanta.

Caldwell and Clark are being held without bail after being charged with murder, while Gregory is being extradited after he was found in New Mexico on June 13.

The investigation is ongoing.

