Incoming Boston superintendent announces leadership team

The structure also will result in principals and headmasters, who often have felt left out of decisions that directly affects their schools, to report directly to cabinet-level executives, increasing their ability to get issues directly in front of the superintendent while giving Cassellius a better sense of what is happening at the individual schools.

The expanded leadership team consists of four Latinas, six African-Americans, two Asians, and six Caucasians, and is significantly larger than the current executive team, which has about a dozen positions. That decision appears to reflect a big-tent approach to leadership decisions, which will give Cassellius a broader sounding board.

Incoming Boston Public Schools superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced her new executive leadership team Thursday, which will elevate Latinos to some of the district’s top positions and fill a glaring demographic void in the upper ranks of the school system.

Currently, principals report to several lower-ranking officials, which results in them bouncing around the central offices to resolve operational, financial, and academic issues.

“I’m super excited about the team I was able to glean from this wonderful organization and found super talent,” Cassellius said. “I looked for school leaders who were principals before. They have deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction and deep credibility with the school community.”

Cassellius, who is African-American, retained almost all of the current executives — except for retiring Deputy Superintendent Donna Muncey — and promoted several central office administrators and school principals. Only two people from outside the Boston schools are being brought in.

In a district where Latinos account for more than 40 percent of the approximately 55,000 students, the elevation of Latinos to top leadership roles will help remedy a demographic disconnect between high-ranking officials and the students they aim to serve.

Advocates in the Latino community have long been critical of the leadership void, causing them to question the district’s commitment to its largest student population, which on average has among the lowest achievement rates.

Two Latinas on the leadership team include highly-regarded principals, Marjorie Soto of the Hurley K-8 School in the South End and Ana Tavares of the Hernandez K-8 School in Roxbury. Both of them will serve as elementary school superintendents. The other two Latinas are Andrea Zayas, elementary school superintendent who previously was the district’s deputy chief academic officer, and Elia Bruggeman, who is serving as a high school superintendent and previously served as assistant education commissioner in Minnesota with Cassellius.

Rounding out the new leadership team is David Murphy, chief of staff; Rob Consalvo, senior advisor; Monica Roberts, chief engagement officer; Lindsa McIntyre, high school superintendent who was recently named principal of the year for her turnaround work at Burke High School; Tommy Welch, high school superintendent; Mary Driscoll, elementary school superintendent; Albert Taylor Jr., elementary school superintendent; Grace Wai, elementary school superintendent; Samuel DePina, chief of student support; Charles Grandson, chief of academics; Corey Harris, chief of accountability; Emily Kalejs Qazilbash, chief human capital officer; John Hanlon, chief operations officer; and Eleanor Laurans, chief financial officer.

