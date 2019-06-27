Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s Martha’s Vineyard summer estate is on the market for $65m

She was drawn to the property for its “untamed beauty,” including its coastal dunes, freshwater ponds, and abundance of wildlife, according to a statement from Christie’s International Real Estate, which is marketing the property.

Onassis purchased the 340-acre property — which at the time was a sheep farm with a small hunting cabin — in 1979, according to the listing.

Red Gate Farm, the Martha’s Vineyard estate of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is hitting the market for $65 million.

By 1981, the land was transformed into a luxurious summer home for the former first lady’s family.

Architect Hugh Newell Jacobson designed the Cape Cod-style main residence, as well as the two-story guest house. Rachel Bunny Mellon, a friend of Onassis who redesigned the White House Rose Garden while Onassis was first lady, oversaw the landscaping.



Advertisement

The property has been maintained by Caroline Kennedy, daughter of Kennedy Onassis and President John F. Kennedy. Caroline Kennedy commissioned Deborah Berke, dean of Yale School of Architecture, to renovate the main residence in 2000.

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard,” Kennedy said in a statement. “When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit.”

The 6,456 square-foot main residence was “created for entertaining,” the listing said.

In addition to its five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home offers amenities including three fireplaces, a drawing room, living room, family room, library, dining room, an “expansive chef’s kitchen equipped with professional-grade appliances,” two decks, a den, two offices, two powder rooms, a laundry room, and a basement.

Every room except the dining room overlooks the ocean, according to the listing.

The property also includes a four-bedroom guest house, a three-bedroom caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guest or staff apartment.

The “serene and private” property is located at the edge of Squibnocket Pond. It offers over a mile of beach as well as a pool, tennis court, exercise studio, vegetable garden, blueberry patch, hunting cabin, barn, boathouse, two garages, and a storage building.

Advertisement

“The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved book,” Kennedy said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.