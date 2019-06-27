Kevin Spacey now facing civil lawsuit for alleged groping of teen in Nantucket bar

The man who says actor Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket restaurant in July 2016 has filed a civil lawsuit against the disgraced star, who also faces criminal charges stemming from the incident.

The five-page civil complaint, filed in Superior Court on Nantucket, alleges that Spacey plied the accuser with alcohol and then “sexually assaulted” him by “touching and fondling” his genitals.

Spacey has denied the same allegations in the pending criminal matter through his attorneys.