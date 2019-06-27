A lot to cry over: Truck overturns in Maine, spilling thousands of gallons of milk
A tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of milk on the Maine Turnpike when it overturned as it was exiting in Falmouth, Maine, Thursday afternoon, Maine State Police said.
The driver, Ian Chadbourne, 21, of Palmyra, Maine, was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, State Police said in a statement.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. when the truck, owned by Clark’s Milk Transport in Canaan, Maine, was traveling too fast on the exit and “collided with the median guardrail, overturned and came to rest on its side,” State Police said.
Of the 6,000 gallons of milk that were in the tank, about half spilled, according to State Police. The milk had come from a farm in Sabattus, Maine, and was going to the Oakhurst Dairy plant in Portland, Maine.
Advertisement
The crash blocked the southbound exit toward the Falmouth Spur at Mile 52 and it remained closed as of about 4 p.m., State Police said. It will probably stay closed through the evening commute.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.