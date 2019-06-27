A lot to cry over: Truck overturns in Maine, spilling thousands of gallons of milk

A tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of milk on the Maine Turnpike when it overturned as it was exiting in Falmouth, Maine, Thursday afternoon, Maine State Police said.

The driver, Ian Chadbourne, 21, of Palmyra, Maine, was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, State Police said in a statement.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. when the truck, owned by Clark’s Milk Transport in Canaan, Maine, was traveling too fast on the exit and “collided with the median guardrail, overturned and came to rest on its side,” State Police said.