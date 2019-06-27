Lynn man sentenced to probation in state lottery ticket scheme

Kinslieh pleaded guilty to one count of filing false tax returns on Oct. 10, 2018, Lelling’s office said in a statement Thursday.

George Kinslieh was part of a “ten-percenting” scheme in which he purchased millions of dollars’ worth of Massachusetts winning lottery tickets from the ticketholders at a discount to help the ticketholders avoid paying taxes on the winnings, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A 69-year-old Lynn man was sentenced to a year of probation Wednesday for his involvement in a scheme to help lottery winners avoid paying taxes on their winnings.

The scheme happened between at least 2013 through 2017 when Kinslieh and Bhavna Patel, 44, of Peabody were convenience store owners in Lynn and Peabody, respectively, Lelling’s office said.

The pair “purchased winning lottery tickets from the ticket holders for cash, at a discount to the value of the tickets, thereby allowing the ticket holders to avoid reporting the winnings on their tax returns,” according to Lelling’s office.

The two of them then gave the winning tickets to Clarance Jones, 80, of Lynn, who “presented them to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission as his own, and collected the full winnings,” Lelling’s office said. Jones was also charged in the scam.

Prosecutors said in a court filing in Jones’s case that Jones would then offset his lottery income by also “reporting purported gambling losses in order to avoid paying federal income taxes or to claim tax refunds to which he was not entitled.”

He would then repay Patel and Kinslieh for their payment to the real winners and share the “excess winnings” with them.

Jones pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to commit tax fraud and filing false tax returns, Lelling’s office said. He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 13.

Patel was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and was sentenced to one year of probation. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy last year and was also ordered to pay $5,824 in restitution to the IRS, the Globe reported.

