‘I made a huge mistake’: Newton man needs to find his wife’s bike, fast

“I MADE A HUGE MISTAKE AND MISTAKENLY SOLD MY WIFE’S BIKE THAT HER DEAR FATHER GAVE HER 60 YEARS AGO. IT HAD GREAT SENTIMENTAL VALUE TO HER, AND I MISTAKENLY SOLD IT. SHE DESPERATELY WANTS IT BACK.”

“HELP ME PLEASE,” Steinmetz’s impassioned plea begins on a flier posted to a utility pole in Newton. In a burst of panicked capital letters, he explains exactly where he went wrong:

Allan Steinmetz loves his wife. But boy, did he screw up.

If you bought a #vintage yellow #Motobecane #bicycle at a #garagesale in #Newton this past weekend off Centre St, the man who sold it to you wants desperately to speak with you because he messed up royally. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/rCYqlf6Gb4 — KarynRegalWBZ (@Karynregal) June 27, 2019

The bicycle in question is a vintage Motobecane Grand Touring, canary yellow with straight handlebars. It was a gift from his wife’s deceased father, a Holocaust survivor of the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps, Steinmetz told WCVB Channel 5. His wife planned to pass the bicycle down to their granddaughter, according to the news station.

Steinmetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He accidentally sold his wife’s beloved heirloom at his neighbor’s yard sale on Centre Street in Newton around 10 a.m. on Sunday. The day he sold it was the anniversary of her father’s death.

Steinmetz will pay a reward for any leads that help him retrieve his wife’s bike.

