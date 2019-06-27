Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Dorchester sisters

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing two sisters in their Dorchester apartment in 2011, the Suffolk district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Jean Weevins Janvier of Dorchester was convicted Wednesday of first- and second-degree murder for killing Stephanie Emile, 21, and Judith Emile, 23, prosecutors said in a statement. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday.

The two women were watching their 2-year-old niece in their Harlem Street apartment when they were killed. One of the women was shot while she was getting out of the shower and the other was shot while lying in bed.