Two more guilty pleas are entered in the college admissions scandal

Lawyers for Khosroshahin, of Fountain Valley, Calif., and Masera, of Folsom, Calif., didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Both men face sentencing in October.

The former coach, Ali Khosroshahin, 49, and Steven Masera, 69, a former accountant for the ringleader of the sprawling scam, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A former University of Southern California soccer coach and another defendant pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that exploded into the headlines in March, outraging the public and sparking heated debates about class privilege.

They are two of the 50 defendants involved in the breathtaking scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to ringleader William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at elite schools, or to facilitate cheating on college entrance exams.

The cash payments were funneled to the Key Worldwide Foundation, Singer’s nonprofit, to make it appear as though parents were donating funds to support disadvantaged children, rather than paying illicit bribes, according to authorities.

Masera served as the accountant and chief financial officer for the foundation as well as the Edge College & Career Network, Singer’s college counseling business, prosecutors said.

According to an indictment, Masera sent invoices to parents for their purported contributions to the foundation, writing to one applicant’s parents, “Your generosity will allow us to move forward with our plans to provide educational and self-enrichment programs to disadvantaged youth.”

Masera also sent bribe payments at Singer’s direction to a corrupt SAT and ACT test administrator and a second person who took the exams in place of clients’ children or corrected some of their answers, the indictment says.

Khosroshahin, who left his USC coaching gig in November 2013, and another defendant, Laura Janke, took bribes from Singer in the form of payments to a private soccer club they controlled, according to the indictment.

In exchange for the cash, the indictment says, Khosroshahin and Janke “designated four children of Singer’s clients as recruits for the USC women’s soccer team, despite the fact that none of those children played competitive soccer.”

Janke pleaded guilty to a related charge in May.

Khosroshahin and Masera each face up to 20 years in prison, but they’re both cooperating with the feds, who will recommend prison terms at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, plus fines, restitution, and forfeiture orders, according to Lelling’s office.

Prosecutors will seek an order that Khosroshahin fork over “$4,664.23 in funds from Schools First Federal Credit Union account” held in his name, legal filings show.

The high-profile case has ensnared captains of industry, prominent investors, and celebrated entrepreneurs.

Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were also charged in the scam.

Huffman, whose critically acclaimed performances have included roles in the film “Transamerica” and TV series “Desperate Housewives,” tearfully pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, for paying $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores.

Loughlin, whose scene-stealing portrayal of Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House” made her a pop culture icon, and her fashion designer husband are charged with paying bribes to get their daughters falsely designated as sports recruits at USC.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty.

