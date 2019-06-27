New Bedford’s ‘most dangerous gang member’ sentenced to 5 years in state prison

On Jan. 28, 2017, New Bedford police pulled over a car for motor vehicle violations. Lewis, who was sitting in the back, allegedly would not make eye contact with police and was breathing heavily, prosecutors said.

Rayshond Lewis, 21, of New Bedford pleaded guilty in Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River to carrying an illegal firearm (subsequent offense) and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

A man authorities described as “the most dangerous gang member in New Bedford” was convicted for a gun offense and sentenced Tuesday to serve five years in state prison, officials said.

Advertisement

Lewis was allegedly known to police as a Monte Park gang member and had just been released from prison, prosecutors said.

“As the officers were discussing his behavior, the windows of the vehicle began to go up,” prosecutors said. “Police have all the parties exit, and they find a .25 caliber firearm loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber in a holster clipped to the front waistband of the defendant.”

Lewis was released by a judge on $5,000 cash bail after previously being found dangerous and held without bail, prosecutors said.

“This is a very dangerous defendant who had previously been convicted of a gun offense and was clearly up to no good with a loaded illegal gun in his waistband. Unfortunately, he was released on a bail review despite his record and the facts,” Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.

Within a month of Lewis’s bail being reduced, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacking her, the district attorney’s office said. The case is still pending.

“It comes as no surprise that he was re-arrested a month later for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and strangling her,” Quinn said. “He never should have had that opportunity. The citizens of New Bedford are much safer with this defendant off the street.”

Advertisement

Lewis’s bail was revoked after he was arrested for domestic violence, prosecutors said, and he has been held without bail since then.

Prosecutors said Lewis also has another conviction for carrying an illegal firearm in 2014 and was a suspect in “a number of violent incidents in New Bedford.”

“During a recent murder trial, a witness testified under oath that this defendant shot the witness in the leg and an associate of hers in the facial area,” prosecutors said.

Lewis has not been charged criminally for that case, prosecutors said, because of a lack of corroborating evidence.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @breannekovatch.