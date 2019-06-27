New Bedford postal worker allegedly sold $20,000 in money orders and stamps and pocketed the cash
A postal service worker from New Bedford was arrested and charged Thursday with embezzling more than $20,000 from the United States Postal Service, federal prosecutors said.
Austin Correia, 22, was charged with embezzlement and theft of public money and property after stealing at least $20,000, the US attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.
Prosecutors said at some time in his 18-month tenure at two post offices in New Bedford, Correia sold money orders and stamps to customers, but would void the transaction after accepting the cash and take it himself.
“Correia provided the customer with the USPS product, but took the cash payment for his own personal use either by pocketing the money or by purchasing gift cards sold at the Post Office,” the statement said.
Prosecutors said the scam cost the postal service at least $20,000.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Eugenia M. Carris of Massachusetts’ US attorney Andrew Lelling’s public corruption and special prosecutions unit.
The charges against Correia usually would carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.
