New Bedford postal worker allegedly sold $20,000 in money orders and stamps and pocketed the cash

A postal service worker from New Bedford was arrested and charged Thursday with embezzling more than $20,000 from the United States Postal Service, federal prosecutors said.

Austin Correia, 22, was charged with embezzlement and theft of public money and property after stealing at least $20,000, the US attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.

Prosecutors said at some time in his 18-month tenure at two post offices in New Bedford, Correia sold money orders and stamps to customers, but would void the transaction after accepting the cash and take it himself.