Rescuers free entangled humpback whale off Chatham
A team of rescuers helped free a humpback whale that was entangled in rope off the coast of Chatham on Monday.
Officials from the Center for Coastal Studies said the young whale was in “relatively poor condition” and had a black rope stretched tight across its back, and it had likely been entangled for some time.
The whale was swimming in a group of 40 to 50 humpbacks east of Chatham when it was discovered by a Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary team that was conducting a whale tagging study off Cape Cod, officials said in a press release. They waited by the whale until the response team from the Center for Coastal Studies arrived at the scene.
Officials said freeing the whale was a difficult task because the rope had no visible loose ends. The response team from the Center for Coastal Studies made “a slow, controlled approach” to the whale and used a hook-shaped knife attached to the end of a 30-foot pole to cut the rope across its back, the press release said.
“While the exact configuration of its entanglement is still unknown, it is hoped the whale will now shed the remaining rope without further intervention,” officials said in the release.
Officials from the Center for Coastal Studies said the rescue operation took about two hours to complete, and the whale will continue to be monitored for any changes to its health.
