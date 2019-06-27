He robbed an Arlington bank at gunpoint Thursday — and he’s on the loose

Arlington police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a masked man who robbed a local bank at gunpoint on Thursday.

The suspect robbed Leader Bank at 141 Massachusetts Ave. around 9:07 a.m., police said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers initiated an on-scene investigation and were informed that a male suspect had walked into the building and shown a black handgun and demanded money,” police said. “The suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash.”