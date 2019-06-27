He robbed an Arlington bank at gunpoint Thursday — and he’s on the loose
Arlington police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a masked man who robbed a local bank at gunpoint on Thursday.
The suspect robbed Leader Bank at 141 Massachusetts Ave. around 9:07 a.m., police said in a statement.
“Upon arrival, officers initiated an on-scene investigation and were informed that a male suspect had walked into the building and shown a black handgun and demanded money,” police said. “The suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash.”
Police said the suspect was “a white male with a thin build, approximately 5’8” to 5’10”. He was wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, purple rubber gloves, baggy blue jeans and gray sneakers.”
Police released surveillance images of the suspect and urged members of the public with information about the case to call them.
“If anyone has any information on this bank robbery or recognizes the suspect seen in the surveillance photos, they are asked to contact the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212,” the statement said.
