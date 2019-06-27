Watertown police investigating armed robbery

Watertown police were looking for masked man who fired a blank round inside a hair salon on Main Street on Wednesday night.

The armed robbery occurred at 389 Main St. and no one was hurt, according to police.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a dark mask, a light colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, may have fled from the scene on a bicycle. Anyone with information is urged to call the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.