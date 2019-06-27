White supremacists spread propaganda at seven Mass. colleges this year

Though Massachusetts hasn’t seen a large increase in propaganda dissemination, ADL spokeswoman Shellie Burgman said the state “is not immune.”

Nationwide, the league reported 313 cases of white supremacist propaganda on college campuses from Sept. 1 2018 to May 31, 2019 — a 7 percent increase from the 292 incidents during the 2017-2018 academic year. There was a 77 percent increase during the previous academic year.

White supremacist groups distributed propaganda on seven Massachusetts college campuses during the 2018-2019 academic year, according to new data from the Anti-Defamation League.

The 2018-2019 Massachusetts incidents took place at Worcester State University, Granoff Family Hillel Center at Tufts University, Williams College, Brandeis University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Becker College, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Advertisement

The research released Thursday, documented seven cases of on-campus fliering during the 2018-2019 academic year, six from 2017-2018, and seven from 2016-2017.

The propaganda, which includes fliers, stickers, and posters, ranged in severity from “veiled white supremacist language to explicitly racist images and words that attack minority groups,” according to a statement from ADL.

Burgman said the league is “deeply troubled” that these groups continue to target college students.

“White supremacists know that targeting college campuses and impressionable young students as well as other public places... is an easy way to draw attention to their hateful message,” Burgman said. “Campuses and our communities should be places for learning and growing and education — not a testing ground for racist rhetoric.”

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.