Another ‘Varsity Blues’ defendant pleads guilty

The charge comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or more, according to Lelling.

Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, of Solana Beach, Calif., has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with the investigation dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” according to a statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

A California man on Friday became the latest defendant set to plead guilty in connection with the nationwide college admissions cheating scam that has ensnared celebrities and prompted intense scrutiny into the special privileges rich and powerful parents can secure for their children.

Prosecutors will recommend that Bizzack receive a nine-month prison sentence followed by one year of supervised release, as well as a $75,000 fine and restitution, according to the terms of the plea agreement, Lelling said. The date for his plea hearing has not yet been set.

Bizzack allegedly agreed with William “Rick” Singer, the admissions scam’s accused ringleader, to pay $250,000 to facilitate Bizzack’s son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a supposed volleyball recruit, according to the statement.

In July 2017, prosecutors allege in a court filing, Bizzack provided his son’s school transcripts to Singer, who then gave the materials to Laura Janke, a former assistant soccer coach at USC, who used them to create a fake volleyball profile.

Janke has also pleaded guilty and is aiding investigators, Lelling said.

That fall, prosecutors allege, USC’s then-senior associate athletic director, Donna Heinel, presented Bizzack’s son to the university’s athletic admissions subcommittee as a volleyball recruit, and the teen was granted conditional admission as a student-athlete.

By spring 2018, he had been formally accepted, Lelling said.

Meanwhile, Bizzack was allegedly writing a flurry of checks that included $50,000 to USC’s Galen Center athletic arena and a total of $200,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation, the supposed nonprofit organization run by Singer.

Singer later allegedly began making monthly payments of $20,000 from the foundation to Heinel for her help with the admission of Bizzack’s son and others involved in the scheme.

