Authorities investigating Brockton stabbing
A stabbing in Brockton sent a female victim to a hospital on Friday afternoon.
Brockton police received 911 calls at 3:45 p.m. reporting the stabbing at 276 Belmont St., according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where she remains for treatment, Cruz said.
Brockton police did not respond to a request for comment.
