Boston police searching for suspect in Dorchester murder

Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury is being sought on an outstanding warrant for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident on May 8, Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man in Dorchester in May, officials said.

Boston police responded to 66 Milton Avenue in Dorchester at about 10:05 a.m. May 8 for the report of a person shot and found Donell Davis, 24, of Boston suffering from gunshot wounds, the Globe reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis’s murder was the 13th homicide in Boston in 2019, the Globe reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468. Those who wish to reach out to police anonymously can do so by calling a tipline at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Boston police said those who are in need of emotional support or need to talk to someone about “distressing events in your community” can reach out to the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma for free, private support 24/7.

