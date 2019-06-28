Car plows through fence, gets stuck on commuter rail tracks in Allston
A 26-year-old Lynn man was hospitalized Friday morning after flying over a curb, smashing through a fence, and screeching to a halt on the commuter rail tracks in Allston, officials said.
First responders were called to 353 Cambridge St. around 2:23 a.m. after the man drove his 2003 BMW 530 onto the tracks and was caught blocking the Commuter Rail right of way, Transit Police said in a statement.
Investigators believe the man was traveling north on Franklin St. when he “somehow drove over a curb and through the protective barrier fence and onto the tracks passing over five rails of track,” the statement said.
The car suffered damage that made it inoperable, and the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation is still underway, and police are waiting to speak to the driver who is still in the hospital.
