Car plows through fence, gets stuck on commuter rail tracks in Allston

A 26-year-old Lynn man was hospitalized Friday morning after flying over a curb, smashing through a fence, and screeching to a halt on the commuter rail tracks in Allston, officials said.

First responders were called to 353 Cambridge St. around 2:23 a.m. after the man drove his 2003 BMW 530 onto the tracks and was caught blocking the Commuter Rail right of way, Transit Police said in a statement.

Investigators believe the man was traveling north on Franklin St. when he “somehow drove over a curb and through the protective barrier fence and onto the tracks passing over five rails of track,” the statement said.