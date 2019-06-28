11 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation in Auburn
Nearly a dozen dogs, including nine puppies, were rescued Saturday in a high-volume case of animal cruelty in Auburn, officials said.
Auburn Animal Control seized 11 dogs from an animal cruelty situation, including 9 puppies which will need much more medical care than a “usual stray,” the Town of Auburn announced in a statement Thursday.
“We try to expect the unexpected when it comes to animal intakes, so we can provide the same high-quality care to all of the animals that pass through our shelter’s doors,” the post read.
It is unclear what conditions the dogs were previously living in, or when they will be available for adoption just yet.
“Bear with us while our hands are a little full!” the statement said.
