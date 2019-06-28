11 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation in Auburn

Nearly a dozen dogs, including nine puppies, were rescued Saturday in a high-volume case of animal cruelty in Auburn, officials said.

Auburn Animal Control seized 11 dogs from an animal cruelty situation, including 9 puppies which will need much more medical care than a “usual stray,” the Town of Auburn announced in a statement Thursday.

“We try to expect the unexpected when it comes to animal intakes, so we can provide the same high-quality care to all of the animals that pass through our shelter’s doors,” the post read.